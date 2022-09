Ruger D. “Little Ru” Bickel, one month infant son of Rosco D. “Brett” Bickel IV and Kendra Renee (Johnson), of Tionesta, PA, died on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022 at his home in Tionesta. He was born at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, PA on August 10, 2022. The family attends the Brookville Alliance Church in Brookville, PA. In addition […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ruger-d-little-ru-bickel/