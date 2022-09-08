On July 26, 1933, Clearfield had a surprise celebrity guest come into town.

The First Lady of the land, Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of the current President Franklin D. Roosevelt, was driving through Clearfield with a female companion.

The two women stopped for lunch at the Windmill Restaurant, located on South Second Street near where the Kwik Fill gas station currently is located.

Mrs. Roosevelt was driving her own car, a sporty blue Buick coupe, without the usual escort that most people in her position carried.

Witnesses reported that the initials A.E.R. were featured on the side of the car standing for Anna Eleanor Roosevelt.

The two women spent about 20 minutes during which time the first lady partook of a toasted cheese sandwich, a piece of apple pie and a cup of black coffee.

Before leaving the Windmill, Peter Brion, owner of the restaurant and gas station, refilled the car with gas and gave Mrs. Roosevelt and her companion, thought to be her secretary, directions to Washington. He indicated that the women did not disclose where their trip had taken them.

Word soon got out that the First Lady was dining at the Windmill and scores of people in Clearfield took to the streets to get a glimpse of the President’s wife as she journeyed out of the town.

Two other Clearfield County residents reported meeting Eleanor Roosevelt in Philipsburg that same day.

Attorney W. Albert Ramey of Clearfield and Alex Spangler of Chester Hill spotted the Roosevelt Buick in Philipsburg about an hour later.

Both recognized the First Lady and introduced themselves. They each received a handshake and smile.

It was reported that Mr. Ramey approached the parked car and asked, “You’re driving from New York State.” “Yes,” came a friendly reply, “Going to Washington.” “I’m Mr. Ramey and I’d like to have the privilege of meeting Mrs. Roosevelt,” boldly asserted Mr. Ramey.

To his relief and surprise the lady replied, “You have it,” and extended her hand with a smile. Mr. Ramey then presented Mr. Spangler, who also received a friendly handshake.

Mrs. Roosevelt and her companion only stayed a few moments in Philipsburg before heading out of town with the First Lady behind the wheel of her blue Buick coupe.