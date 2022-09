James “Jim” E. Dinger, of Brookville, PA, gained his angel wings on September 6, 2022, at the age of 93. He was born on June 6, 1929, in his childhood home in Akron, Ohio. James was the son of the late Edward and Clarabelle (Williams) Dinger. He graduated from Brookville Area High School with the Class of 1947. Jim was […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/james-jim-e-dinger/