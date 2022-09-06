Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 11-17) by reducing diesel fuel prices to $4.49.



Beginning yesterday, the decreased diesel fuel prices will extend through September 30, 2022. The price has been reduced at all 654 Sheetz stores that offer diesel fuel pumps.



“Truck drivers are the backbone of this country,” said Travis Sheetz, President & CEO of Sheetz. “As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them.”



Sheetz will further show its appreciation by offering truck drivers a free meal including their choice of any half Made-to-Order(R) sub, bag of fryz and any size self-serve coffee or fountain drink. To redeem the offer, truck drivers should enter “TRUCKYEAH” through the Sheetz Mobile App which will be offered starting on September 11, 2022 through September 30, 2022.



About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 24,000 employees. The company operates over 650 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).