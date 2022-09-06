State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a DUI occurred Aug. 27 along the Allport Cutoff in Graham Township. During a sobriety checkpoint, a 25-year-old DuBois man was allegedly found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol.
- State police reported a drug violation occurred Aug. 8 in the area of Sawmill and Park roads in Cooper Township. During the incident, 53-year-old David Coble of Munson was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of criminal mischief Sept. 2 on Veterans Street in Gulich Township. During the incident, someone allegedly caused damage to a waterline beside an apartment complex. Troopers have a possible suspect who was operating a newer gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police reported a pursuit occurred Sept. 3 in Houtzdale Borough. During the incident, troopers attempted to stop a blue-colored CAN-AM side-by-side for summary violations; however, its operator reportedly fled at a high rate of speed. State police were able to identify the operator as 45-year-old David Jacobs of Houtzdale. Charges were filed through the local magistrate’s office.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received multiple reports regarding phone scams. Residents are reminded to use caution when providing personal information over the phone.
- Police served a mental health warrant on a Clearfield resident. Police located the individual while traveling and a vehicle stop was conducted. The individual was assisted to the hospital without incident.
- Police received a report of criminal mischief to a Daisy Street business. Police observed spray-painted images on the front entryway of the establishment. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police assisted fire crews with clearing a large tree limb that was blocking a roadway.
- Police responded to the South Second Street area, where a suspicious female was reportedly walking on the front porches of multiple residences. Police located the female who was found to be heavily intoxicated. The female was also wanted on active warrants out of Florida, and subsequently taken into custody.
- Police responded to an East Market Street apartment building for a report of a large snake on the second floor. The snake was removed from the building.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Sept. 4 in the area of Clearfield – Shawville Highway and Cresswood Drive. During a traffic stop, a 33-year-old Clearfield woman was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance that was not in its original container. Upon further investigation, she was also suspected of being under the influence of controlled substance(s). Charges are pending at this time.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Sept. 2 on Turnpike Avenue Extension. According to police, a vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate where children were riding bikes. An officer waved his hands in an attempt to have the vehicle slow down, which the driver eventually did. However, he appeared to be holding up a beer can as he drove by. When he stopped, the driver was allegedly found to be under the influence of drugs and to have been drinking. There was an open container inside his vehicle, and he was also in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police received a report of an assault Sept. 4 on Weaver Street Extension. Charges were filed as a result of the incident.
- Police responded to a reported burglary and assault Sept. 2 at the Edgewood Apartments. Upon investigation, it was allegedly found that a 40-year-old Clearfield man was under the influence of a controlled substance when he entered the victim’s residence and assaulted them. The man was transported for a legal blood draw, and housed in county jail.