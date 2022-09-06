The Anderson Creek Sportsman’s Club held its monthly UBR match Saturday with participation from multiple journeymen.
The winners are as follows:
Unlimited Class:
- First place, Gary Felege of Erie
Custom Wide Class:
- First place, Fernando Motta of Lancaster.
Factory Class:
- First place, Rick Verne of Brockway
Factory Unlimited Class:
- First place, Joe Lash of Hillsdale
Custom Class:
- First, place Ed Rethi of Dixonville
- Second place, Bob Horton of Windber
- Third place, Mike Hagan of Rimersburg
Hagan also won the group match with a five-shot group, at 200 yards, that measured .668″.
Pictured, in the front row, are: Lash, Felege and Hagan. In the back row are: Motta, Rethi, Horton and Verne.