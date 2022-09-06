The Anderson Creek Sportsman’s Club held its monthly UBR match Saturday with participation from multiple journeymen.

The winners are as follows:

Unlimited Class:

First place, Gary Felege of Erie

Custom Wide Class:

First place, Fernando Motta of Lancaster.

Factory Class:

First place, Rick Verne of Brockway

Factory Unlimited Class:

First place, Joe Lash of Hillsdale

Custom Class:

First, place Ed Rethi of Dixonville

Second place, Bob Horton of Windber

Third place, Mike Hagan of Rimersburg

Hagan also won the group match with a five-shot group, at 200 yards, that measured .668″.

Pictured, in the front row, are: Lash, Felege and Hagan. In the back row are: Motta, Rethi, Horton and Verne.