HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrests of 492 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances during a two-day detail known as Operation Nighthawk. The enforcement initiative marked its 20th anniversary with a statewide campaign on August 12-13. “Over the past 20 years, Operation Nighthawk has been extremely successful at getting impaired drivers […]

