DUBOIS – DuBois City Council awarded six bids with relation to its new sewage treatment facility, totaling around $90 million.

It was noted that the bids were separated by trade as required by the Pennsylvania Separation of Trades Act.

Contract 22-01 for general construction was awarded to Global Heavy Corp. for $58.536 million.

Contract 22-02 for electrical construction was awarded to Hallstrom Clark Electric for $9.482 million.

Contract 22-03 for HVAC construction was awarded to Renick Brothers Construction Co. for $2.815 million.

Contract 22-04 for plumbing was awarded to Fred L. Burns for $1.815 million. Burns was the second lowest bidder.

Renick Brothers Co. had been the lowest bidder at $1.259 million, but the company withdrew its bid.

Contract 22-05 for general construction of the Coke Hill sewer rehabilitation portion of the project was awarded to Continental Construction Inc. at $2.264 million.

Finally, Contract 2022-01410 for the plant’s control system was awarded to the Keystone Engineering Group for $1.810 million.