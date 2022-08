Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Pizza Omelet – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. A new way to change up your breakfast! Ingredients 2 eggs 2 tablespoons milk 1 tablespoon butter 1/4 cup pizza sauce 10 slices pepperoni 1/4 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese 1 tablespoon shredded Parmesan cheese Steps -In a bowl, beat eggs and milk. -In a skillet […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-pizza-omelet/