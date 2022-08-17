CLEARFIELD —Organizers of the Cruise & Brews Music Festival to be held Aug. 19 and 20 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds have announced the music line-up for the event.

Headlining the event are two of “Pennsylvania’s homegrown country music stars” Josh Gallagher, season 11 on The Voice, and Adam Yarger with his new album, “Scratched Up Vinyl.”

Both are prolific songwriters who have performed at the CMA Festival and with various other country music stars.

Friday, August 19, 2022 – Grove Stage

4:30pm-6:30pm Brandon Giuffre

7pm-10pm Hell Bent

Saturday, August 20, 2022 – Grove Stage

12pm-2pm Heather Olson & The Silver Eagle Band

2:30pm-4pm Jerry Schickling

4:30pm-6pm Markevich & MacDonald

Saturday, August 20, 2022 – Main Stage

6:30pm-8:30pm Adam Yarger

8:30pm-10pm Josh Gallagher

The event is free and open to the public and is made possible thanks to our sponsors: CNB Bank, Budget Beverage, Novey Recycling, PA Grain Processing, C. Classic Dodge, Bud Light, Visit Clearfield County, Clearfield Fair & Park Board, GANT News, Big Foot 102.1, Pop 93.1/95.9 and Passport 98.5.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/cruiseandbrewsmusicfest