Connie W. Baylor, age 84 of Knox, passed away Monday evening, August 15, 2022, at her home following a period of declining health. Born June 10, 1938, in New Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elva Reitz Willison. She graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1956. Connie married Ralph Baylor on April 4, 1959, and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/connie-w-baylor/