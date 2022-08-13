PUNXSUTAWNEY – It’s official.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Jefferson County community cut the ribbon to officially open the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building.

The state-of-the-art facility is conveniently located at 21911 Route 119 (across from Walmart).

Members of the community are invited to attend a Community Open House at the facility on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“While Penn Highlands Healthcare has provided outpatient services in the Punxsutawney area for many years, we are delighted to now offer these services all under one roof in a state-of-the-art facility,” said John Sutika, president of Penn Highlands DuBois.

“We are anxious for local residents to see this new health and wellness complex.”

The Punxsutawney Community Medical Building offers many outpatient services including:

Outpatient Diagnostic Testing including Imaging Services and Laboratory Services;

Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – offering physical therapy;

Penn Highlands Family Medicine and Pediatric Care;

Penn Highlands Lung Center;

Penn Highlands Endocrinology;

Penn Highlands Gastroenterology;

QCare Walk-in Clinic; and a

Retail, Drive-thru Pharmacy.

Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN, Penn Highlands Oncology/Hematology, Endocrinology and a Diabetes & Nutrition Wellness Center will be opening soon.

Members of the community are encouraged to attend the Aug. 13 Open House to see the state-of-the-art building first-hand and learn more about the services offered there.