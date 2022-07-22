HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania lawmakers have failed to adopt a policy change that supporters say would bolster the state’s pandemic-battered unemployment program against future spikes in jobless claims while also avoiding huge draws on taxpayer money to prop up the system. (Photo: Pennsylvania’s unemployment trust fund — a federally held pot of money that’s administered by the state’s Department of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pa-s-unemployment-trust-fund-is-broke-the-wolf-admin-says-a-long-term-fix-will-save-taxpayers-millions/