BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Brookville, Pennsylvania, thanks to a travel stop that opened Thursday. The store, located off Interstate 80, Exit 81 (1373 Route 28), also brings 55 jobs to Jefferson County. “Opening our seventh location in Pennsylvania, means giving customers the Highway Hospitality they know they’ll get when they stop at Love’s,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “The new travel stop in Brookville will help professional drivers and four-wheel traffic get back on the road safely and quickly while providing plenty of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/loves-travel-stops-opens-location-in-brookville/