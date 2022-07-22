Local Girl Scout Troop #46715 addressed the Clearfield Borough Council with a suggestion that they would like to install a weather-proof chest and a step stool for the Gaga ball court in Upper Witmer Park. The chest would serve as storage for various activity equipment such as jump ropes, sand toys, balls and frisbees for the community to use while visiting the park. The box would be positioned against the fence line facing the Clearfield Borough police station so that it would be in view of the cameras across the street. The Girl Scout troop would be putting together the storage box and maintaining it. Vice President Steve Livergood said that he will donate 10 jump ropes to their cause and Operations manager Leslie Stott said that she’ll donate the frisbees.

Code enforcement officer Andrea Stewart encouraged Borough residents to please put their trash cans back to their respective places the evening of their morning pick up.

Mayor Strouse encouraged residents to make sure they get out and enjoy the upcoming Clearfield County Fair and be alert while driving during Fair Week since the area will have a lot of out of town visitors during the week. The Mayor also would like to thank every one that came out in support of the Lady Bisons softball team on Tuesday evening in Lower Witmer Park.

Motions were made and approved to advertise for trash removal bids and heating fuel bids.

A motion was made and approved to have Rick’s Tree Service remove 5 dead pine trees in East End, trim the tree in Lower Witmer Park and remove a dead tree on East 12th.

A motion was made and approved to close Cherry Street from Front Street to Second Street on August 9th starting at 5pm for National Night Out.

A motion was made to approve the resolution for the Strategic Management Planning Program.

A motion was made and approved to accept the resignations of Steve Harmic from First Ward and Lewis Duttry of Third Ward. A motion was approved to advertise for the openings on council for First and Third Ward.

A motion was made and approved to purchase a Chevy 6500 with aluminum dump body, snow plow, and spreader from A&H Equipment under Costars pricing of $111,891. $50,000 will be paid from Liquid Fuels and the rest will be financed with CNB.

A motion was made and approved to partner with Lawrence Township to purchase a vehicle for Animal Control.