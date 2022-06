George L. Gorsuch, 65, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 14, 1956 in Brookville; son of the late Edward E. Gorsuch, Sr. and Mary June Shirey Gorsuch. George was a 1973 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School. In his earlier years, he worked as a […]

