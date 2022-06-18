HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for May 2022. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 4.6 percent in May. The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at 3.6 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points […]

