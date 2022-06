Ruth Jean Allmendinger Klein, 83, of Knox passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, surrounded by love and family, after a battle with uterine cancer. Born November 2, 1938, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Carl Frederick Allmendinger and Elizabeth Maude Douglas Allmendinger. More than anything else, Ruth loved spending time with her family. She also […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ruth-jean-allmendinger-klein/