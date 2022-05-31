CLEARFIELD – The Lock Haven University School of Nursing recently held a pinning ceremony for all graduating Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students at the LHU Clearfield campus.

During the ceremony, the students pledged their oath to the profession of nursing and received their pins. Honors students also received their cords.

Speaker for the ceremony was Ann Beardsley, LHU faculty member, and the pinning ceremony was conducted by Dr. Jennifer DellAntonio, chair of the Nursing Department. Student speaker was Madison Dura.

“The pinning ceremony is celebration of the students’ hard work and dedication,” said LHU faculty member Dr. Darlene Ardary.

“Graduates recite the Nightingale Pledge and take an oath to uphold the standards of the nursing profession, as they begin their career as a professional nurse.

“Our students have now transitioned to our colleagues,” said LHU faculty member Amy Haagan. “We welcome them to the time-honored profession of nursing and wish them success on their upcoming National Council Licensure Examinations.”

Students who participated in the pinning ceremony were: Shannon Anderson of DuBois; Joseph Bacher of Madera; Taylor Bierly of West Decatur; Erica Bowmaster of Frenchville; Heather Capezzuti of DuBois; Courtney Clinger of Reynoldsville; April Clinger of Morrisdale; Alissa Croyle of Wilcox; Madison Dura of Drums; Brianna Dyke of Bellefonte; Gage Fleeger of Falls Creek; Charis Gallaher of Morrisdale; Tynnia Garrett of Clarence; Dannyssa Gilbert of DuBois; Gage Hall of Philipsburg; Kameryn Harris of West Decatur; Jenna Hoover of Philipsburg; Linsey Houtz of Port Matilda; Lane Hugar of Clearfield; Heather Husted of Bigler; Julia Knarr of Loganton; Elizabeth Mathews of Grampian; Shannon McFadden of DuBois; Matthew McLaughlin of DuBois; Ian Meterko of Reynoldsville; Taylor Reams of Philipsburg; McCartney Register of Lock Haven; Amber Rematt of North Cambria; Kyleigh Ripka of Jersey Shore; Mackenzie Rowles of Clearfield; Marissa Senard of Brookville; Alicia Senator of Spring Mills; Melanie Stania of Snow Shoe; Kaitlin States of DuBois; Jessica Todd of Montgomery; Amanda Wadsworth of Renovo; Hayden Walnock of Curwensville; Marlee Wood of DuBois; and Jennifer (March) Yaworski of Fallentimber.

Alpha Delta Nu/Epsilon Upsilon chapter Nursing Honor Society members included: Anderson, Capezzuti, Clinger, Fleeger, Harris, Houtz, Hugar, McFadden, Reams, Register, Rematt, Rowles, Senard, Stania, Todd, Wadsworth and Wood.

“It has been an honor to be a part of educating the future nurses of our profession and seeing how they grow throughout the two years of the program,” said LHU faculty member Therese Sayers.