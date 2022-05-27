CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Rotarians heard an update from a local couple on their two-year odyssey at the old Clearfield County Jail.

Keith and Tami Billotte were invited to a recent club meeting to share about the historic building’s conversion into a distillery.

The distillery, Doing Time LLC, is nearing completion, and soon will be in production of distilled spirits of bourbon, rye, gin and vodka.

Pictured, from left to right, are Rotarian Ed Master, Tami and Keith Billotte and Rotarian Jack Woolridge.