State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a DUI occurred May 2 in the area of Lingle and Mays streets in Osceola Borough. During a traffic stop, a 61-year-old Osceola Mills man was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are currently pending.
- State police received a report of terroristic threats May 10 on Hale Street in Osceola Borough. During the incident, 29-year-old Ronald Kizer of Madera allegedly made threats about “shooting the place up” when he came in for his next shift. An arrest warrant was obtained and Kizer was taken into custody.
- State police reported a pursuit occurred May 15 in Morris Township. According to troopers, a traffic stop was attempted on a black motorcycle in the area of Trolley Street and Route 153; however, the operator fled and was not located. They were wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and a black helmet, and was on a motorcycle without rear lights or a license plate. State police believe it was possibly a dirt bike or dual sport. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of indecent assault May 13 at SCI Houtzdale. No further information was released.
- State police reported that a TCL 5G Smartphone was found May 17 on Mutton Hollow Road in Bradford Township. The rightful owner may contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of indecent assault May 12 at SCI Houtzdale. No further information was released.
- State police responded to an inactive domestic May 6 on Parsonville Road in Decatur Township. Upon arrival, troopers observed recent physical injuries on the victim. The male suspect had fled prior to arrival of state police. He was cited with harassment and trespassing through the district court.
- State police received a report of burglary that occurred May 18-19 at a Decatur Township business. During the incident, suspect(s) allegedly attempted to forcibly enter through the front door but then busted a side window. Once inside the building, several items were moved and rummaged through, before the suspect(s) fled. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.