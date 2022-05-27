Lawrence Township
- Police were called to a landlord-tenant issue May 25 on Ester Lane in Clearfield. According to the incident report, the investigation revealed that the victim’s landlord – 57-year-old Dallas Stucke of Clearfield – entered her residence without consent. While she was lying with her dog, he allegedly ripped away the blanket, removed the dog and commented “SPCA time” as he departed in his truck. The victim and a juvenile followed Stucke to the SPCA, where police say he shoved the victim to keep her away from the dog. When she grabbed it, he began to yell and then wouldn’t let the victim in her vehicle. Stucke left the scene but police obtained a warrant; he was later taken into custody and put in county jail to await arraignment.
- Police received a call regarding harassment/trespassing May 25 on Crescent Drive in Clearfield. During the incident, a 64-year-old male allegedly entered onto the victim’s property and pushed him to the ground twice following a verbal altercation. Charges are currently pending.