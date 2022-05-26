Some may remember the big band sounds of Fred Waring and His Pennsylvanians. The big bands dominated the airwaves during the World War II era.

Fredric Malcolm Waring was born in the year 1900 in Tyrone. He was raised in a 27-room house along with four siblings in the center of town.

Both his mother and father were musically gifted and they shared those talents with their children, often hosting recitals in their home.

Back in the early 1900’s, Tyrone was known as being a huge railroad center. The Pennsylvania Railroad Band played a big influence in Fred’s life.

The band consisted of many very talented musicians. Having the music in his home and the town, Fred eventually joined the Glee Club at school.

The year of 1917 was marked by Waring as his first career show at Lakemont Park after a performance with his brother’s orchestra. He soon formed his own big band.

Waring and his musicians compiled an incredible musical career. From 1923 to 1932, they recorded more than 200 titles for the Victor Machine Company.

In 1928, they performed in Paris in a George Gershwin cabaret revue and debuted on Broadway. Waring’s first movie deal was a musical film in 1929.

During World War II, Waring and his ensemble appeared at war bond rallies and entertained the troops at training camps. He composed and performed dozens of patriotic songs, his most famous being “My America.”

Knowing that many soldiers would be traveling via train through his hometown of Tyrone, Waring aided in the creation of a canteen named Tyrone-Waring Canteen.

The canteen was fitted with every comfort for the men and women in uniform having a lounge room with comfortable chairs, hot coffee and food, reading materials and sleeping accommodations.

It was reported that there was a lunch and coffee bar along with a staff operating the canteen every hour of the day and night. There was also a juke box and radio.

Many of our own Clearfield County soldiers were noted in the August of 1943 Tyrone-Waring Canteen News magazine.

The following was written in the Canteen News, “When Private Vernon L. Spencer of Grampian, stopped at the Canteen, how thrilled we were to see that he was wearing The Purple Heart!

“A modest young man, he did not mention his decoration but when we noticed it and asked him about it, he told us that it was awarded to him when he was wounded in the North African campaign.

“He was wearing a support for his back in which there were several pieces of shrapnel dangerously close to the spinal cord.

“In fact, he had only a three-day pass from Walter Reed Hospital, while they were deciding whether or not they should operate.

“This brave youngster, he was only 21, seemed mostly concerned about whether he could get back in the fight. We hope we shall be able to write a happy sequel to this story after we see Vernon again.”

Under the visitor section of the Canteen News it was written, “Mrs. Guy Rickenbaugh and Mrs. Friday of Houtzdale drove over one day on a Red Cross mission.

“So, they thought they might as well bring some food they had ready for the Canteen. Home canned food, fresh fruit, eggs, homemade pies. Thanks from the boys. They certainly enjoyed it all.”

There was also a mention of some Philipsburg folks that made an exciting visit to the Canteen.

“Mr. Gearhart, Commander of Philipsburg American Legion Post, dropped in to see us and surprise us with the pleasant news that the Legion in Philipsburg had voted the Tyrone Canteen $100 to be paid $25 a month.

“He told us that Mrs. Lara Marks had been instrumental in getting this donation. Mrs. Marks had heard from so many of the boys about how grand the Tyrone Canteen was for the boys from Philipsburg and vicinity that she set out to do something to show the people’s appreciation.”

Servicemen also registered at the Waring-Tyrone Canteen from the Clearfield County area. Recorded for the month of August 1943 the following servicemen were listed:

Houtzdale: SOM 3/C William C. Teppett, Sgt. Aloysius C. Kohl, Pfc. James W. Armstrong, Cpl. R. Owens, Pvt. Albert D. Crago, George Carson, John E. McQuown, Victor Colton, Robert Witherson, Sgt. Ira K. Thomas.

Osceola Mills: Donald Horner, Pvt. William S. Foreman, Pvt. Water Beres, Pfc. Clair A. Russel, Sgt. John Skincavick, Sgt. Nicholas Mandell, Sylvester Gezymalla, Pvt. James Tingle, Pvt. Leland G. Pinto, Pfc. H. J. Davis, Charles Lane, Sgt. Charles L. Nicholas, Joseph Buynals, S 2/C, Pvt. Andy Demchak, Pfc. Joseph L. Christoff, John L. Levonick

Hawk Run/Philipsburg: Cpl. Alex Lucas, Cpl. George H. Cebulko, Edward A. Cebulko, Pvt. Paul Sotock, Pvt. George Brenish

Madera: Harold E. Copateto, Albert F. Shimmel, Sgt. John Swistock, Robert Nelson, U.S.N., Leo E. Gratton, John E. Cephack, Sgt Metro Roffin, Earl Doran, S 2/C, Earl Freeman, Paul L. Gardner, U.S.N., L.W. Peters, Thomas C. Droisey

Morrisdale: John Patnychuk, John E. Farley, John J. Senanni, Earl Williams, Hubert L. Hubly, T/Sgt. Paul L. Zeigler, Cpl. John A. Catherine, Pvt. Mickey Borrick

West Decatur: Pfc. John A. Ramey, Howard A. Shaw, Air Force, Pvt. O.L. Dixon, Pvt. Eugene Husted, Pvt. Oliver R. Smeal, Thomas A. Cowher, William Gearhart

Ramey: Joe L. Rersnok, Pfc. Jimmie Baylin, Chester Skonier, Pvt. Victor Drost

Moshannon: Orvis L. Borger

Sandy Ridge: Cpl. Harry A. Miller, Everett Reese, Horace Reese, Forrest L. Gill

Morann: Andrew J. Sefchick, Pvt. George Colton, Andrew Harchak, Pvt. Metro Peslipsky, Anthony Toszarek

Grassflat: Cpl. Andrew Hachealene, Pvt. John Pewanick, Pvt. Cloyd Glace

Smoke Run: Cpl. Michael Pandroko, Mick Korinchak

Irvona: Robert L. Mooney, Ray L. Hollingsworth

Wallaceton: Pvt. Jacob A. Beish

Allport: Wm. Cromshaw

Ansonville: Pvt. Clyde I. Shaffer

Brisbin: Cpl. George L. Mura, Albert L. Petrusky

Clearfield: Sgt. Harry C. Kline, Bud Mellot, S 2/C, Pfc. John Wrigley, Arnold Frantz, William Kernan, S 2/C, Pvt. Arthur Mains, Kyle Miller, Nathan Buzzanea, Sgt. Arthur E. Fauzey, Pvt. Maurice Heichel, Pvt. Frederick A. Livergood, Sgt. Jack L. McCoy, Pvt. R.W. McCoy, M.G. Lansberry, Sgt. W.D. Turner, Pfc. Phillip Lamendola, Clyde L. Fry, Leslie Canter, ACM 3/C, Pfc. James H. Rauch, Robert Lanich, 2nd Lt. W. Leroy Schnech, Cpl. James Weir, Pfc. Frank Leone, R.S. Rubly, Russel Mitchell, Doyle M. Bell, Kenneth B. Koontz, Pfc. Jack C. Coudriet, Pfc. Frank Spingola, Jack Penick, H A 1/C, Philip Zoltosk, S 2/C, Cpl. Robert Harvey, Raymond C. Morrison, Pvt. A.J. Sadoti, Lt. W.B. Ogden, Pfc. Lester R. Owens, Howard E. Hudson, S 2/C, Pvt. James L. Shillenn, Pvt. William Baumbarger, Sgt. James Shugerts, Pvt. Charles Fulesday, Robert Stanley Sipes, 1/C, Cpl. Hershal L. Wagner, Pfc. Haney Rowles, Maurice Hartsock, Carl A. Anderson, Cpl. Leroy M. Graham, Pvt. H.B. Davis, Pvt. Robert C. Hart, William R. Jones, Richard Beightol, Clair Cupler

Curwensville: Charles M. Bell, Robert W. Kephart, Sgt. John H. Shaffer, Jr. James Edmiston, Cpl. William G. Peters, Edward O. Errigo, S 2/C, Pvt. Robert W. Dotts, Anthony Cimbal, Pfc. Clinton Gates, Pvt. Victor T. Peters, Cpl. Angelo J. Catulano, Sgt. Isabel M. Olson, Pfc. Olan London, Sgt. Charles F. Hepps

Winburne: Francis Araway, Pfc. Harold P. Little, Cpl. Albert Sedlak, Pfc. Arthur. R. Laich

Mahaffey: Sgt. C.W. Bickell, Alex E. Majesky, Aviation Cadet, James F. Rich, Jr. RN 3/C, Charles H. Merrow

Grampian: Pvt. Vernon L. Spencer, Pvt. Robert L. Michalson, Pvt, Francis Sass, Edmond Pannacci, U.S.N., Pvt. William G. Snyder, S/Sgt. G.G. Bloom, Pfc. Frederick W. Antes

Lecontes Mills: Pfc. James Walker, Pvt. Homer H. Smith, Carleton R. Shirey, Army Air Force, Joseph Belinda, U.S.S.-Nevada

New Millport: Herman Lockett, U.S.N., Lindsey E. Rowles, Harold P. Fink, U.S.N.R.

Bigler: Clair Morris, S 2/C, Pvt. Robert Hazel

Karthaus: Ira McGonigal

Woodland: Doyle M. Turner, S 2/C

Glenn Ritchey: Jerome Johnson

Drifting: Sgt. Michael J. Zeroney, Pvt. W.A. Raymond

DuBois: Pfc. Chester Holt, Joseph J. Peltz, U.S. Navy, Pfc. Marvin Dixon, Pfc. Wm. H. Taylor, J.R. Anderlonis, Sgt. John W. Gordon, Cpl. Leonard Overturf, Albert V. Dotts, Army, Robert J. Swift

Berwinsdale: Fred Pristello, U.S. Army

Penfield: Cpl. Water L. Overturf

Pottersdale: Pfc. Joseph Savel, Pfc. Melford Gaines

Mineral Springs: Raymond C. Lansberry, S 2/C

Beccaria: Cpl. Andrew B Hirtz

Ginter: Edward George Hudak

Ansonville: Pfc. Fred A. Johnston

Munson: Pfc. Stephen A. Zelenka

Kerrmoor: Francis McCully

Surveyor: Robert Bains

In the War days, Waring invited an Osceola Mills native to play with him. Frances O’Neill Goldthorp (1921-2017) was an accomplished pianist playing in local churches and for civic groups.

During World War II when Frances was about 21 years old, a talent scout heard about her brilliant gift of music. Fred Waring asked Frances’ father, Fintan, if his daughter could go on tour with the band. This was not a consideration for Mr. O’Neill, although it was quite the compliment for Frances.

Fred Waring (1900-1984) was noted in the press as being the man who taught America how to sing.

His Pennsylvanians played with the biggest names in show business at the biggest venues in the world. Waring always kept close ties in Pennsylvania – never forgetting where he came from.

He had a summer home in State College. One day before his death, Waring was on stage at Penn State University conducting a youth chorale.

Today, Penn State holds Waring’s vast collection of memorabilia, papers and recordings.

As many of us stroll through the cemeteries this Memorial Day weekend, keep in mind these soldiers and all the other men and women that sacrificed to protect our country.

When we take in the breathtaking sight of the graves decorated with flowers and flags, let your mind wander back to the Canteen days and that moment in history.