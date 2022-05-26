CURWENSVILLE – Visitors to Curwensville Lake this weekend will enjoy the great outdoors and some special opportunities.

The beach and swimming area is open seven days a week, and this Saturday the “Wheels at the Lake” Car and Bike Show is being held by ABATE to benefit Clearfield County Special Olympics.

On Monday, the lake’s sprinklers will be on for the kids to cool off and a sand sculpture competition will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The concession stand on the beach will be open all weekend.

For campers with reservations, a scavenger hunt will be ongoing in the campground for chances to win special prizes. A special craft will be offered Sunday for younger campers.

For additional information, please visit the Web site, curwensvillelake.com, or find the lake on Facebook.

Reservations and questions can be directed to the lake office/store at 814-236-2320.