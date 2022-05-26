CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve heath care benefit changes for non-union employees.

The changes include a reduction in premium share to $50/month for single individuals, $70/month for two-party and $100/month for spousal, effective June 1.

As the county has done thus far with two of its unions – Children & Youth and Probation employees – it will implement a spousal exclusion policy.

Spousal exclusion means that the employees’ spouses who have access to other coverage through their own employer, Medicare, etc., are now not eligible for coverage.

This policy change will take effect Aug. 1, according to Commissioner Dave Glass, because the affected employees must be given a 60-day notice.

Any employee who currently opts out of healthcare benefits through the county is paid $1,500, but the county has agreed to increase this payment to $2,000.

Pension changes for new hires will also take effect Jan. 1, 2023. “It won’t affect any current employees, or anyone hired between now and the end of the year,” Glass said.

The county anticipates it will take action on salaries for its non-union employees at its June 14 Salary Board meeting.