DUBOIS – A Penfield man has been charged again with kidnapping, strangulation and more in relation to an incident in DuBois on Jan. 3.

Police say Donald John White, 46, assaulted the victim and kept her in her home for several hours.

He is also charged with two counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment and harassment with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 17.

In a separate case, White was charged in February with kidnapping, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and simple assault for holding the same victim against her will in her home. He is being held in the county jail on $100,000 bail in that case. (For the complete story on his other charges, click here.)

According to the affidavit of probable cause in the January case, when the victim spoke with police at Penn Highlands in DuBois, the officer noted that she had multiple marks on her face, nose and chin along her neck with bruises under both her eyes.

The victim stated that she was at home with a friend and White when it was mentioned that White had made a statement previously that he could get the friend to give him sexual favors.

The victim “took issue with that statement,” which upset White, who reportedly began threatening and attacking her.

She said he punched her in the face multiple times, dragged her through the kitchen by her hair, threw a torch at her, and strangled her with both hands to the point where she blacked out multiple times. He allegedly kicked her in the ribs and back while she was on the ground.

She said at this time, she was having trouble thinking clearly and her vision in one eye was “fuzzy.”

Both the victim and her friend stated she was continuously attacked and threatened until she arrived at the hospital. White fled from the house and they were not sure where he went.

The friend said she tried to calm White down, changing the subject so he would leave the victim alone.

At one point, she got between them and he reportedly said “you really think you are going to stop me?”

In paperwork for a protection from abuse order, the friend mentioned that White followed the victim around everywhere she went because “he was scared she was going to try and run”.

The victim also stated that he was screaming in a “dark demonic voice” that “I’m going to die, how I’m a ‘POS’ who doesn’t deserve to live.”

She added that when she tried to leave a room, “after hours of this”; he cornered her in the laundry room and punched her in the head.

When she cried, she stated that he called her a liar and made derogatory statements towards her.