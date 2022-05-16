God has uniquely gifted His people to further His kingdom.

Various volunteer roles are available with Samaritan’s Purse through Operation Christmas Child in the West Central Pennsylvania region.

By serving year-round, you will be a part of proclaiming the Gospel in more than 100 countries around the world. Each shoebox gift can bring “Good News and Great Joy” to a child and their family.

Currently, the West Central PA Area is actively seeking volunteers who are interested in serving on its logistics and administrative support teams in Clearfield and Jefferson counties.

Logistics volunteers welcome shoebox contributors at local collection sites. These volunteers serve as the face of the ministry when shoeboxes and or donations are dropped off to begin their journey around the world.

In addition to collection site volunteers, West Central PA has a very specific need for a logistics coordinator who will manage shoebox drop-off locations across the two counties.

Administrative support volunteers organize and manage resources and information for regional and area teams. Their work is vital to bringing Great News and Great Joy to children in need.

“Operation Christmas Child is not only a wonderful evangelical organization, but also a place where volunteers truly feel they have a purpose, are well taken care of and spiritually fulfilled,” shares West Central PA Area Coordinator Shelly Rhoades.

Interested individuals must complete and submit an online application, which includes questions about their personal testimony, gifts and abilities and previous volunteer experience.

Prior to selection, volunteers will be expected to agree to and sign the ministry’s statement of faith and volunteer waiver form.

After the completion of the online volunteer application process, individuals will be contacted by Rhoades to schedule an in-person interview.

Over 498,000 volunteers worldwide—with nearly 200,000 of those in the U.S.—are involved in collecting, shipping and distributing shoebox gifts.

For more information or to apply for volunteer opportunities, please visit: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-year-round/.

For more information or questions about the local volunteer opportunities, individuals may also contact Rhoades via e-mail at shell.rhoades@yahoo.com or call/text 805-469-8245.

About Operation Christmas Child

Across the United States, Operation Christmas Child – the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind – collected more than 9.1 million shoebox gifts in 2021.

Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2021, the ministry is now sending more than 10.5 million shoebox gifts to children world-wide.

Each gift-filled shoebox—packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered over 198 million shoeboxes to children in over 170 countries and territories.

Many children who receive shoebox gifts will also enroll in Operation Christmas Child’s 12-lesson discipleship program, The Greatest Journey.

Children learn from trained, local volunteers what it means to follow Jesus Christ, as well as to share their faith with friends and family.

Since 2009, more than 30.9 million children who have received a shoebox gift have participated in The Greatest Journey. Every child who graduates is given a New Testament in their own language.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.

Samaritan’s Purse currently works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.