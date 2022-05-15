The Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania Inc. (LHR) is pleased to announce the region’s 2022 Mini-Grant Program.

Funding for the Lumber Heritage Region 2022 Mini-Grant Program is provided through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Recreation and Conservation (BRC) and therefore must adhere to all state-wide rules and regulations.

Eligible applicants for the program would include non-profit 501(c)3 organizations, municipalities, COG’s, conservation districts, educational institutions and housing and redevelopment authorities. The project must be located within the boundaries of the Lumber Heritage Region.

The Lumber Heritage Region is one of Pennsylvania’s 12 Heritage Areas covering 15 Counties. Warren, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Lycoming, Clinton, Clearfield, Jefferson, Forest, Cameron, Elk, Centre, Indiana, Cambria and Clarion. (If applying in Indiana, Cambria or Clarion, please call for eligibility)

Staff members invite you to partner with the Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) for projects in all or one of the 15-counties that support the LHR Management Action Plan available for review at https://lumberheritage.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/LHR-Management-Action-Plan-2016.pdf.

Funding for the Lumber Heritage Region 2022 Mini Grant Program is provided through the Pennsylvania Heritage Areas Program Fund, under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation and therefore must adhere to all statewide rules and regulations.

Who is Eligible:

The type of grants considered will be projects that implement recommendations of the LHR Management Action Plan, or strategic priorities outlined below.

Eligible project activities would include but are not limited to:

• Educational pieces that promote the forest products industry and the heritage of the region.

• Media pieces that highlight the history, heritage, diversity, and/or recreational opportunities in the region.

• Packaged itineraries and products associated with those itineraries.

• Elements from existing plans including but not limited to trails, watershed, greenway, or heritage community plans.

• Projects highlighting the LHR Diversity Study and other diversity related projects.

• Interpretive Panels highlighting History and Heritage, Forest Sustainability, Diversity and Inclusion, Forest Products Industry jobs.

For more information on the Grant Process and the Application, please visit https://lumberheritage.org/grants/2719-2/ .

Or contact the Lumber Heritage Region Executive Director Holly Komonczi at 814-761-4207 or e-mail: hkomonczi@lumberheritage.org.