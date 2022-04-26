Dear Editor:

We would like to take a moment to thank Dutch Pantry of Clearfield for its recent “Tag Day for United Way,” which the restaurant held in support of the Clearfield Area United Way.

Manager Tracy Brubaker and her staff, which includes top sellers Danielle Taylor and Jane Frelin, have graciously partnered to help us to support in an extra way our 23 member agencies.

Our agencies reach out to help people throughout eastern, southern and central Clearfield County.

For over 70 years, people have joined together to show their commitment to this CAUW effort of people helping people of all ages.

Dutch Pantry’s support of our member agencies has and will continue to make an impact in the area. From our board members, campaign team and staff, we offer a heartfelt thank you for being United Way heroes.

Any restaurant wishing to help United Way by hosting a Tag Day is asked to call 814-765-6521 for more information.

Most Sincerely,

Wilson Fisher Jr.

Nancy Pinto, Chief Professional Officer