PUNXSUTAWNEY – Just one run was all that was needed for the Clearfield Lady Bison to improve their record to 6-0 as they picked up a road victory over District 9 opponent, Punxsutawney Monday evening in a 1-0 win.



Emma Hipps continued an impressive senior campaign, improving to 6-0 in the circle and striking out nine Lady Chucks. Ruby Singleton and Alexis Bumbarger each collected two-hit games in the Lady Bison victory.



Clearfield scored the lone run of the game in the game’s opening half inning as Alaina Fedder reached on an error with the bases loaded after Singleton and Hipps singled to begin the game and Olivia Bender was intentionally walked to load the bases. Fedder’s ground ball to third with bases full of Lady Bison was enough to knock Singleton in to make it a 1-0 game after the top of the first inning.



The game’s opening run proved to be the only run, as Hipps hurled yet another shutout, holding the Lady Chucks offense to just two hits as Sydney Hoffman and Ciarra Toven picked up a base-hit each.



With a 1-0 record on the week, the Lady Bison will look to make it seven straight wins to begin the season and two wins in as many days as they travel to take on Hollidaysburg in a Mountain League clash on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.

CLEARFIELD – 1

Ruby Singleton (CF) 4120, Emma Hipps (P) 3010, Lauren Ressler (1B) 4010 Olivia Bender (C) 2010, Alaina Fedder (SS) 3001, Alexis Benton (RF) 3000, Kylee Hertlein (2B) 3000, Alexis Bumbarger (3B) 2020, Alexis Cole (DP/LF) 1000, Anna Twigg (PH/LF) 1000. TOTALS 26 1 7 1.



Batting



TB: Olivia Bender, Alexis Bumbarger 2, Emma Hipps, Lauren Ressler, Ruby Singleton 2

RBI: Alaina Fedder

SAC: Anna Twigg

ROE: Alaina Fedder

FC: Ruby Singleton

SB: Emma Hipps

PUNXSUTAWNEY – 0



Emily Dobbins (CF) 3000, Karli Young (1B) 3000, Avary Powell (C) 3000, Ciarra Toven (P) 3010, Brooke Young 3000 (3B), Laci Poole (RF) 2000, Kaylee Guidice (2B) 2000, Brynn Hergert (LF) 2000, Sydney Hoffman (DP) 2010, Brooke Skarbek (SS). TOTALS 23 0 2 0.



Batting



TB: Sydney Hoffman, Ciarra Toven



Fielding



E: Brynn Hergert, Brooke Young

Score by Inning



Clearfield 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.

Punxsutawney 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.



Pitching



Punxsutawney



Ciarra Toven 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K..



Clearfield



Emma Hipps 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K.



W – Emma Hipps (6-0). L – Ciarra Toven.