BROCKWAY — The last two games for the Curwensville Golden Tide have seen the offense explode, the defense hold strong, and the pitching been superior. The Tide put up 18 runs in their last two games, while defensively they have allowed no player to cross home, while only giving up three hits. That surge of momentum after having struggling to even get on the field to start the season continued as the Tide went on the road Monday to face off with the Brockway Rovers.

It didn’t take long for Curwensville to continue that wave of momentum, as in another strong outing the Tide gave up two hits, and zero runs. By contrast, the Tide put up nine hits, took advantage of five Rover errors, to take a 10-0 victory in just five innings.

In another complete game outing for a Tide starting pitcher, it was Shane Sunderlin that pitched a solid outing, giving up only two hits, but striking out seven in the victory.

Brockway would struggle on the afternoon as they would commit five defensive errors, and Curwensville immediately took advantage.

A majority of the runs from Curwensville came in the third inning, as RBI’s from Sunderlin, Spencer Hoover, Jayson Rowles and Tyler Lee all contributed to victory. After a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning by Thad Butler increased the lead to 6-0, Curwensville added another four runs in the fifth inning to put the game away. Sunderlin helped his cause as he would achieve four RBI’s in the game, the most of any Tide player.

Brockway struggled on the hill, as three pitchers saw time on the mound. Daniel Shugarts would be tagged with the loss, going four innings, giving up seven hits, six runs, two of them earned, and striking out just two batters.

Curwensville has held their last four opponents to a combined single run, while putting up 31 of their own. They will take their 5-1 record on the road Tuesday afternoon when they face off with Juniata Valley. It was back on April 11 when the Hornets took the 7-2 win, the only loss on Curwensville’s record. They will look to split the series when they take to the field beginning at 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Curwensville 005 14 – 10 9 0

Brockway 000 00 – 0 2 5

Curwensville – 10

Jake Mullins 4320, Thad Butler 2211, Shane Sunderlin 3034, Spencer Hoover 2111, Jayson Rowles 4021, Tyler Lee 4002, Ayden Sutika 1000, Josh Shaffer 3000, Chris Fegert 2200, Nik Fegert 0200, Grant Swanson 0000. TOTALS 25 10 9 9.

Brockway – 0

Matthew Brubaker 3020, Marcus Bennett 2000, Andrew Brubaker 2000, Ezra Swanson 1000, Dylan Bash 1000, Daniel Shugarts 1000, Chad Young 2000, Dylan Antonuccio 1000, Jeremy Swanson 2000. TOTALS 15 0 2 0.

LOB: 7/5

E: Bennett, Bash, Antonuccio, Young, E. Swanson

ROE: C. Fegert, Mullins, Lee

2B: M. Brubaker

SF: Butler

SAC: Bennett

FC: C. Fegert, Shaffer, Lee

HBP: Sutika

GIDP: Shaffer

SB: Hoover, C. Fegert, Butler, Mullins-2, N. Fegert-2/Antonuccio

PIK: E. Swanson

PITCHING

Curwensville: Sunderlin-5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 SO, 4 BB.

Brockway: Shugarts-4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 3 BB; Wherry-0.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 3 BB; Young-0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.

W-Sunderlin

L-Shugarts