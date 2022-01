Charles “Charlie” Howard Raymond McGranor Sr., 75, of Brookville, PA, passed away surrounded by family, during the evening hours of Monday, January 3, 2022, at his home. He was born on June 29, 1946, to the late John Andrew and Martha Gertrude (Fuller) McGranor in Brookville. He graduated from Strong Vincent High School in Erie PA, with the class of […]

