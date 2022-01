Howard E. Hartzfeld, age 85 of Erie, PA died Friday, December 31, 2021 at Manchester Commons in Erie, PA. Born on January 23, 1936 in Luthersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Eugene E. & Arvilla N. (Swartzlander) Hartzfeld. On September 29, 1956 he married Mary A Shaw Hartzfeld. She preceded him in death on May 31, 2017. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/howard-e-hartzfeld/