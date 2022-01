Nancy L. Hetrick, age 73 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on November 9, 1948 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Jane (Montgomery) Clyde. Nancy was a homemaker and had previously worked at Nelson’s Golden Years. She is survived by her children (Tracy Hetrick of DuBois, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/nancy-l-hetrick/