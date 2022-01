David Zolner served our country in the United States Army. Name: David Zolner Born: January 30, 1936 Died: October 30, 2021 Hometown: Big Run, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army David enlisted in the United States Army where he began his drafting career. He was very proud of having the opportunity to design the 1st Infantry Brigade uniform patch. He also served […]

