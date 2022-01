Donald Robert Zellonis, age 67 of Knoxdale, PA passed away on Saturday January 1, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Don was born to the late Joseph M. Zellonis and Nellie (Vandervort) Zellonis on August 5, 1954. Don married Judy (Knapp) Zellonis on June 5, 1976. After 45 years of marriage, she survives him. After graduation, Don began working as […]

