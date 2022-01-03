BROOKVILLE – The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce its lineup of photo contests for 2022.

The four themes are Winter Landscapes, Hiking Trails, People in the Great Outdoors, Spectacular Sunrises & Sunsets and Fantastic Food.

The Winter Landscapes photo contest runs through Feb. 28, 2022. Hiking Trails photos can be submitted from March 1, 2022, through May 31, 2022.

Pictures of Spectacular Sunrises and Sunsets will be accepted from June 1, 2022, until Aug. 31, 2022. Snapshots of People in the Great Outdoors will run from Sept. 1, 2022, through Nov. 30, 2022.

The final contest period for Fantastic Food is from Dec. 1, 2022 until Feb. 28, 2023.

Finalists’ photos for each contest period will be posted on online with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: first place, $100; second place, $75; third place $50; and fourth place, $25.

To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the photo contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron counties.

“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike. These contests give people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the beauty, people, places and events of the region during each season,” commented John Straitiff, executive director, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest and Cameron.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure destination.