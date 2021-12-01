The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced their new Winter Landscapes Photo Contest that runs from December of 2021 through February of 2022. (Pictured: Winter in Cook Forest. Photo by Malorie Laine) Finalists’ photos will be posted online in March of 2022 with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: 1st Place $100, 2nd […]

