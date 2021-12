Leona Pauline Griffith, 67, of Punxsutawney, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at her home. She was born December 26, 1953, in Punxsutawney, to Shirley J. (Blose) and Wayne B. Combs, Sr. Leona was a graduate of Jeff Teach. She attended the New Life Fellowship Church in Timblin and enjoyed reading, crafts, shopping, yard sales, hauling the Amish, campfires, cooking and […]

