FOREST CO., Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is accepting proposals seeking funds for local natural resource projects through the Allegheny Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). Project proposals will be accepted by Allegheny National Forest through January 21, 2022. Approximately $200,000 of funds are available for new projects in Forest County. The funding is provided through Title II […]

