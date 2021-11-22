CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) thanked schools in the North Central Region for participating in the 2021 Paint the Plow program.

Central Mountain High School in Clinton County, Clearfield Alliance Christian School and Harmony High School in Clearfield County participated.

Paint the Plow is a state-wide outreach program that promotes winter driving safety while fostering an appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity. It returned this fall after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

This year’s theme was school spirit, but schools in the North Central Region were encouraged to incorporate a safety message in their design.

There is typically a voting component to determine a judged winner and a “fan favorite,” but PennDOT elected to forego that process for 2021. The goal is to reintroduce that aspect of the program in 2022.

As in prior years, PennDOT will affix the painted plow blades to trucks providing winter service to state-owned roadways in the vicinity of the participating school. Photos of the plows are available online at PennDOT Paint the Plow District 2.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Information about infrastructure in District 2, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D2Results.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.