Sandra Lee (Harmon) Bright passed on to her eternal home on November 15, 2021. She died peacefully in her home, after an extended illness, with her loving husband, Al, at her bedside. Born November 26, 1952, at Punxsutawney Hospital, she was the daughter of Samuel O. Harmon Jr. and Lois Brocious Harmon Veronesi. Sandy graduated from Redbank Valley High School […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sandra-lee-harmon-bright/