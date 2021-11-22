Clearfield Borough
- Police assisted Clearfield EMS with a medical incident along Bigler Avenue.
- Police responded to a parking complaint along East Cherry Street. Police made contact with the vehicle owner who was able to move the vehicle.
- Police received a report of harassment in which a male was constantly calling and texting a female. As a result, police spoke to the male advising him to cease contact with the female.
- Police stopped a vehicle along River Road because it was reportedly being driven recklessly. The driver was found to be OK.
- Police responded to East 11th Street where a male had reportedly tampered with an electrical box to gain electricity. The investigation continues.
- Police assisted the Clearfield Fire Department with an odor of gas coming from a stove inside a residence.
- Police responded to West Locust Street for a vehicle playing music excessively loud. Police arrived and found the vehicle to be unoccupied with no music playing.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of simple assault Nov. 19 at the Clearfield County Jail. During the incident, 22-year-old William Hynd of Clearfield allegedly assaulted another inmate by punching him in the face several times and causing minor injuries. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI Nov. 20 along Daisy Street Extension, Park Avenue and Clearfield – Glen Richey Highway. According to police, information was received that a red Chevrolet Cobalt stuck the bank on Route 322 near the Clearfield Mall. They remained on the line with a dispatcher until police were able to locate and stop the vehicle. The female driver was found to be under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance. She was released to a responsible person with charges pending.
- Police received a report about a burglary Nov. 20 on Martin Street Extension. During the incident, unknown persons entered the victim’s garage overnight and removed a toolbox containing assorted hand tools and two snow blowers. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.