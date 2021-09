ADVERTISEMENT

Garner L. Simpson passed away peacefully of natural causes September 5, 2021 at The Retreat at Carolina Bay Assisted Living Home in Hartsville, SC. Born December 26, 1926, he was the youngest of 5 children born to Leroy Blaine Simpson and Hazel (Johns) Simpson. He lived most of his life in the Brookville area. In 1943, he enlisted in the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/garner-l-simpson/