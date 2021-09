ADVERTISEMENT

Dennis Lee Hannold, age 62, of Brookville (formerly of Summerville) PA, passed away unexpectedly due to COVID-19 on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Born on the 10th of July, 1959, he was the son of the late Berl and Mary (Cartwright) Hannold. He was employed by Paris Healthcare as a Truck Driver. Dennis enjoyed the outdoors, going hunting and fishing. He […]

