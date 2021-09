ADVERTISEMENT

Brooke Elizabeth Emery, 19, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. She was born on December 13, 2001, to Jason Paul and Brenda Ann (Schoonover) Emery in DuBois, PA. She was a 2020 Brookville Jr./Sr. High School graduate. She was currently pursuing a degree in Exercise Science at Shippensburg University on a Track and Field Scholarship. Brooke […]

