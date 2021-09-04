ADVERTISEMENT

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Berkey Creamery is making room on its mantel for another award.

The creamery’s chocolate milk captured first place in the “Whole Chocolate Milk” category in the 2021 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. The contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, is the only competition of its kind in North America, since no other national contest includes all dairy products.

The competition provides cheese, butter, yogurt, ice cream, cottage cheese, fluid milk, whipping cream, sour cream and whey processors with the unique opportunity to compete in a prestigious, all-dairy national contest. The winning companies are afforded the unprecedented opportunity to promote and market their products as “the best of the best” in North America, according to contest organizers.

“Of course, we — and our customers — believe that creamery products, including our chocolate milk, are ‘the best of the best,'” said Tom Davis, manager of the creamery. “But having experts in the dairy products industry give us their stamp of approval is gratifying. I share this accolade with everyone at the creamery and thank them for their commitment to excellence.”

Davis noted that he would be remiss if he did not acknowledge the contributions of the Penn State Dairy Barns. “Our products stand out because they are all made from fresh milk produced by cows right here at Penn State,” he said. He added that consumers can purchase whole, 2%, skim and the award-winning chocolate milk in the retail store and at campus dining locations.

Penn State’s Berkey Creamery, the largest university creamery in the United States, produces ice cream, cheese, milk, yogurt, sour cream, Brew and White iced coffee, Dr. Pete’s Recovery Drink, Dr. Bob’s Yogurt Smoothie, and a variety of other products, such as juices, lemonade and iced teas, made for sale and distribution to the University community. Many of these products can be purchased online at https://creamery.psu.edu.