CLEARFIELD – A woman is being accused of stabbing a Clearfield man during a domestic dispute.

Katelynn M. Dotzler, 24, homeless, is charged by Clearfield Borough police with felony aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

On Wednesday, Dotzler had her preliminary hearing continued until Sept. 22 during centralized court. Her bail is set at $50,000 monetary.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 20, police were dispatched to an East 11th Street address where a male was reportedly bleeding from his nose and ears. The caller said Dotzler was at the residence and possibly had a butcher knife.

Podliski is familiar with Dotzler, and aware she’s frequently involved in domestic disputes with a male. When officers arrived on-scene, Podliski knocked and hollered for the male; he answered and was observed to be bleeding from his cheek and neck.

The male was asked to open the door but indicated the deadbolt was locked and required a key from the inside, as well. He told officers to enter the back door, and when it wouldn’t open, he gave permission for them to force entry.

Once inside, Podliski observed a glass pipe on the couch next to the male and a sword at the bottom of the steps. There was also reportedly blood on the wall. Officers cleared the residence and Dotzler wasn’t located.

As police spoke with the male, he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He couldn’t recall very many details of what happened but did say he was asleep and woke up to Dotzler assaulting him.

He said Dotzler told him she was going to put the knife “over here,” then allegedly began stabbing him. As police photographed his injuries, the male said Dotzler used a dagger and the sheath was on the fireplace.

The male had a small cut under his left eye and cheek area. His cheek was red and swollen. He also had a puncture wound on his left trapezius that measured about a half-inch, according to the affidavit.

He was unsure of Dotzler’s location and couldn’t provide a description of her clothing. He said the incident occurred that morning and emergency personnel arrived to transport him to the Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital.