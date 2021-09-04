ADVERTISEMENT

Mexico is a popular tourist destination for Americans not only because of its proximity but also because of the richness of its history and culture.

When you’re going through Mexico—whether it’s for business or pleasure—there are a number of absolutely essential things you must do in order to make the most of your time there. While it’s easy to think of a Mexican vacation simply as a chance to drink by the ocean, this beautiful country has so much more to offer apart from its oceans and tequila. To get the most fulfilling experience while you’re there, check out this list of things you must do when traveling in Mexico.

See Live Lucha Libre

Even if you aren’t an ardent wrestling fan, you should consider going to see Lucha Libre. Lucha libre (Spanish for “free fighting”) is significant in Mexican culture—and for a very good reason. These wrestlers dress in colorful masks and perform outrageous stunts: they know exactly how to please the crowd. If you spend enough time in a major metropolitan area, you might even see street wrestling, where performers will put on a show for cars waiting in traffic in the hopes of earning tips.

Hop on a Street Food Tour

If you’re nervous about trying food off of a cart in a foreign country, you’re not the only one. The first problem you’ll face is understanding the menu. Additionally, many tourists are concerned about cleanliness and the possibility of contracting illnesses. You can fill your belly and your brain with new knowledge by joining a food tour! Visiting markets in different cities around Mexico and sampling all the variety of traditional Mexican street cuisine is a great way to get to know the culture. A local will take you to a few different areas to taste traditional Mexican street food. This way, you’ll be shown all the local hotspots. (Rest assured, these vendors have been properly vetted.)

Visit the Mayan Ruins

Chichen Itza is undoubtedly the most famous of the Mayan ruins, but several other sites also merit exploration. A number of them are located throughout the Yucatan Peninsula, and it’s very easy to see all of them in a single day. Simply start at one of the larger tourist attractions. Tulum is probably the most popular of the numerous Mayan ruins on the peninsula. There’s simply no describing its incredible, stunning beauty. It’s perched high on a beach cliff. You also have the option to stay overnight locally and get at the ruins in time for opening so you can beat the crowds. These iconic structures are so deeply rooted in Mexican culture that no trip to Mexico is complete without stopping by to marvel at them. Therefore, visiting the ruins is one of the most essential things you must do when traveling in Mexico.