ADVERTISEMENT

The ultimate AD/DC tribute band, LIVE WIRE is now the headliner for the Snakefest Music Festival on Sept. 11 at the Morris Twp. Recreation Center in Morrisdale.

Due to unforeseen circumstances the Fran Cosmo Band had to cancel their tour.

The event kicks off at noon with D.J. Ryan Soltis. The band 100 Proof will play from 3- 5 p.m. and Seven Mile Run from 6- 8 p.m. LIVE WIRE will rock the stage beginning at 9 p.m.

Tickets to the event are just $10 each and include admission into the festival, free beer from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., and a chance to win over $5,000 in cash prizes. You need not be present to win.

Additional food and wine vendors will be on-site throughout the festival.

Online tickets can be purchased here: https://gantnews.com/snakefest/ Please note: Online tickets will be reserved in the buyer’s name, per each online order for the drawing. Must be 21 years or older to attend.

The event benefits the Morris Twp. Volunteer Fire Company #1, Clearfield Moose Lodge #97 and the Clearfield County Cancer Support Group.

More information can be obtained by calling Mike at 814-577-2428.